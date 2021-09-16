The King Air-350 aircraft crashed near the Kaduna Civil Airport while trying to land on May 21, 2021, killing 10 other military officers on board.

The shocking accident stunned the nation, and was at the time the third NAF jet to crash in three months.

The crash prompted the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, set up a joint committee consisting of experienced NAF safety officers and the Accident Investigative Bureau (AIB) to investigate.

He received the committee's interim report from the Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of AIB, Akin Olateru, at NAF Headquarters, Abuja on Wednesday, September 15.

The committee made a total of 27 initial findings and eight safety recommendations for immediate implementation.

"It is expected that the final report will contain the flight data recorder readout, the reviewed operator's and service provider's standard operating procedures as well as other detailed analysis," a NAF statement noted.

The copies of the interim report will also be submitted to the Ministry of Aviation, and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to ensure that other recommendations addressed to aviation agencies are implemented.

Other military officers that died in the crash are Brigadier General M.I. Abdulkadir, Brigadier General Olayinka, Brigadier General Kuliya, Major L.A. Hayat, Major Hamza, and Sergeant Umar.