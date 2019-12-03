The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, made this known during a two-day medical outreach for the people of Ikeji-Ile in Osun.

Abubakar, represented by the Director of Public Health and Humanitarian Services, Headquarters Abuja, Group Capt. Aliyu Tanko, said the outreach, which started since 2015, had impacted positively on the health of many Nigerians.

He said that NAF was fighting non-kinetic war without bullets by providing free medical services to communities across the country.

NAF provides free medical services to Osun indigenes. [Twitter/@NigAirForce]

“There are two types of war, which include the kinetic war involving the use of bullets and non-kinetic war without bullets.

“Non-kinetic war has to do with the military’s gesture through its medical services that target large heterogeneous number of people in various communities,’’ Abubakar said.

He said NAF would continue to provide medical support to Nigerians across the 36 states of the federation.

“We have the belief that the outreach will yield the expected impact as we know that health is wealth,’’ Abubakar said.

Oba Julius Fatanmi, the traditional ruler of Ira-Ikeji. [Twitter/@NigAirForce]

According to Tanko, the Chief of Air Staff directed us to where we go and we ensure we cover large communities, attending to people with serious health challenges in such communities.

The traditional ruler of Ira-Ikeji, Oba Julius Fatanmi, expressed appreciation to the NAF on the humanitarian gesture.

Fatanmi, specifically thanked the Chief of Air Staff for providing the free medical services to his subjects.