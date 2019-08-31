The Chief of Air Staff, (CAS) Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar who made the pledge in Lagos, said that this was to ensure that they lived a decent life.

Sadique who spoke while inaugurating 30 units of two-bedroom flat at Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja, said that the welfare package would also be extended to cover other ranks.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the CAS was represented by Air Vice Marshal Abdulganiyu Olabisi, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Logistics Command, Air Force Base, Ikeja.

” I feel highly honoured and indeed privileged to commission today a block of 30 x 2-bedroom flats on Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja.

” Provision of decent housing for officers and airmen/airwomen to ensure that personnel and their families live in decent and comfortable accommodation remains one of the top priorities of the current Nigerian Air Force Administration,” Abubakar said.

He said that the administration would continue to embark on construction of new quarters while renovating the existing ones to address the challenges of personnel accommodation in various NAF units across the country.

According to him, it is heartwarming that the projects have impacted positively in creating befitting and comfortable living quarters as a motivation for personnel to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.

He also said that another 30 units of two-bedroom flat had been renovated at the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base this year while the renovation of another block of 30 units of two-bedroom was on going.

“The renovation of the block that is being commissioned today and the blocks that will be completed in a few weeks time is undertaken by direct labour.

“Additionally, the construction of two blocks of 6 x 3 bedroom flats for junior officers is ongoing on the base.

“There is no doubt that these projects when completed will ease the accommodation problem in the base,” he said.

He, however urged the occupants to ensure proper utilisation and maintenance of the facilities.

Abubakar also commended the Director of Services, NAF Headquaters, and his team for ensuring the timely completion of the project.

“We also thank the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari for his support to the Nigerian Air Force,” he said.