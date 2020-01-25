Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information who announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said a new date for the event would be announced in due course.

NAN reports that NAF took delivery of two new Augusta 109 Westland Attack helicopters into combat operations.

This brings to four, the number of the Augusta 109 attack helicopters procured by the federal government.