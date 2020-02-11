The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, gave this assurance on Tuesday in Abuja when he received Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti.

Abubakar said that NAF would key into the project as it was strategic to enhance security.

The air chief noted that security and development were related, adding that there could be no development without security and vice versa.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar receives Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state in his office in Abuja. [Twitter/@ekitistategov]

“I want to say that NAF will give you all the support you need. We will work in tandem with you to build an agro-allied international airport in Ekiti."

He said that the airport would add value to the development of Ekiti and be useful to the service in terms of dealing with insecurity.

“As soon as the airport is ready, we will move in. l think it is a strategic place to enhance security,’’ he said.

Earlier, Fayemi lauded Abubakar for the progress the service had made under his watch.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar receives Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state in his office in Abuja. [Twitter/@ekitistategov]

He said that his visit was to solicit the support of NAF in building an agro-allied airport that would create jobs in the state.

“We are here to seek the partnership of NAF to build an agro allied international airport in Ekiti.

“We, the Ekiti people, are known for two things; land of professors and farmers. We want these two things to go to the next level.

“The idea is to have an airport capable of supporting operations of all types,’’ the governor said.