The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has granted double promotion to Bashir Umar, a former aircraftman, who found and returned the lost sum of €37,000 (N14.7 million) to its owner.

While on a routine patrol with some of his colleagues on July 16, 2019, Umar, a member of the NAF Mobile Air Defence Team, found the money in a parcel at the Hajj Camp Market in Kano.

The 24-year-old officer called the phone number on the parcel and eventually handed over the money back to its owner, identified as Alhaji Ahmad.

His action attracted the attention of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, and President Muhammadu Buhari who both commended him for his integrity.

During a decoration and award ceremony on Thursday, July 25, Umar was promoted two steps forward, skipping the rank of Lance Corporal, to be decorated as a Corporal.

The new position would have taken him over seven years of uninterrupted military service to reach, according to a statement by NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola.

Air Marshal Abubakar expressed delight at Umar's exemplary conduct and also presented him with a letter of commendation during the ceremony.

"Aircraftman Bashir has earned the rank of Corporal by good conduct and as part of our desire to reward uncommon good deeds and excellence, we have chosen to have him decorated in front of his friends, peers and family," he said.

Umar, a graduate of Adamawa State Polytechnic, was enlisted into the Air Force in 2016.