The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it is offering free medical services to about 3, 000 victims of banditry from Chukuba and Kwaki Communities in Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

”The 3-day outreach, which commenced on June 20, is expected to provide free healthcare services to about 3,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), including women, children and the aged, who are currently camped at Erena Primary School in Shiroro LGA,” he said.

Daramola said the humanitarian initiative was in furtherance of the directive of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, to NAF Medical Services Branch to provide immediate succour and alleviate plights of the victims of banditry attacks.

He said the first day of the medical outreach witnessed a large turnout of IDPs who were treated for different medical conditions.

”The beneficiaries, who were visibly elated by the gesture, expressed appreciation to NAF for the services provided by the Medical Team,” he said.

Darmola quoted Group Capt. Ali Tanko, the leader of NAF Medical Team and Director of Public Health and Humanitarian Services, Headquarters NAF, as saying, patients requiring general and eye surgeries would be operated upon.

According to Tanko, the medical outreach will also provide free medical consultations, laboratory tests, free drugs, insecticide-treated mosquito nets, as well as visual acuity checks.

He said other services to be rendered were de-worming of children as well as distribution of prescription eye glasses to about 1,000 persons from the affected communities.