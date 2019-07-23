The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has lost two of its personnel in a gun duel with bandits at Kawan Pole Waya in Kaduna State.

It said that the incident occurred at about 5pm on Monday, along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, about 20 kilometres from Birnin Gwari.

Director of NAF’s Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, announced this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He gave the names of the deceased personnel as Flying Officer Abdulrahman Bayero and Aircraftman Saidu Bawa.

According to Daramola, the incident occurred when troops of 271 NAF Detachment, Birnin Gwari, on Monday, at about 5pm dismounted an ambush set up by bandits at Kawan Pole Waya, along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

“The gallant troops were able to fight their way through the ambush to the side of Birnin Gwari and called for reinforcement.

“Unfortunately, two NAF personnel paid the supreme price in the process,” he said.

He said that the late personnel would be buried today (Tuesday) in accordance with Islamic rites.

The spokesman said that the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf all officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of NAF, commiserated with the families of the fallen heroes.

He said that the air chief prayed that the Almighty should grant their souls peaceful repose.

Daramola said that CAS had urged all NAF personnel to remain resolute and continue to work assiduously, in synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, to rid the North-West of all criminal elements.