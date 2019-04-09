Launching the operation in Katsina, Air Officer Commanding, Special Operations Command, Air Vice-Marshal Napoleon Bali, said that the operation was drawn from “Diran Mikiya” operation of the NAF.

Bali said that the exercise was also designed to add value to the existing operation “Saharan Daji” for the ground forces.

“You are all aware of what is going on in the North-West; the security forces have been putting in their best.

“However, the bandits have been changing their tactics thereby killing and kidnapping innocent civilians.

“The Chief of Air Staff decided that there is the need to get more air access in Katsina so that the air planes will be able to reach areas where these bandits are hiding.

“We are going to dominate the air and simultaneously pound bandits’ hideouts to make it easier for our ground forces to go in and flush out bandits and criminals terrorising people."

He pointed out that the emphasis was on the forests surrounding Zamfara and neighbouring states.

The AOC, therefore, urged people to continue to give security agents information that would assist to safeguard their lives and property.

He said that NAF had reserved enough aircrafts and fighting equipment to ensure success of the operation.

“We want to ensure that by the end of the operation, we have either eliminated or reduced those unnecessary and deliberate attacks on innocent civilians in those states.

“For the time being, we will be here until our aim is achieved,” he said.