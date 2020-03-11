Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the NAF also destroyed the insurgents infrastructures at same area.

He said the operation was conducted through the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE under the auspices of “Operation DECISIVE EDGE”.

Daramola said that massive air strikes were conducted in two waves of attack on March 6 sequel to credible intelligence reports.

He said the reports indicated that the BHTs had relocated some of their fighters to the settlement to reinforce the location preparatory to attacks on troops’ locations and surrounding civilian settlements.

“Consequently, the ATF dispatched an enhanced force package of several attack aircraft and a surveillance platform to engage the location.

“Overhead the target area, significant activity of the fighters was observed in different parts of the settlements.

“The NAF fighter jets took turns in attacking the target area, neutralising many BHTs and destroying their structures in successive passes.

“After the first wave of strikes, the terrorists reassembled at another part of the settlement where they were tracked and mopped-up,” he said

Daramola assured that the NAF operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its air campaign against the terrorists’ hideouts to shape the battle space for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations.