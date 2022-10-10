RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAF kills notorious bandits leader, over 30 others in Kaduna

Bayo Wahab

The NAF also neutralised some terrorist leaders converging under a tree at a location 33 metres Northwest of Mando in Kaduna.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jet (AbujaTimes)
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jet (AbujaTimes)

The troops were said to have neutralised the bandits over the weekend.

Confirming the development, a military source disclosed to ThePunch that Dogo and his gang members were killed by airstrikes undertaken by the Air Component of Operation WHIRL Punch.

The source said that following NAF aircraft sustained bombardments on Dogo’s location in Niger, the bandit leader and his men fled to one Alhaji Gwarzo’s house at Yadi in Giwa Local Government Area for safety.

“Unfortunately for them, while they were having a meeting, NAF aircraft struck Alhaji Gwarzo’s house, leaving everybody in the building neutralized including Yellow”, the source said.

“Following credible intelligence of terrorists leaders and their foot soldiers converging under tree covers at the location for a meeting, the location was struck with several terrorists killed,” the source said.

The NAF Spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, while confirming the development said the Nigerian Air Force would keep up bombardments of non-state actors in the Northwest.

He said, “The Air Component in keeping with the directive of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, would continue to sustain offensive operations against these criminal elements in collaboration with the Land Component and other security agencies to rid the Joint Operations Area and indeed the entire Northwest of terrorism and other acts of criminality”.

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse.

