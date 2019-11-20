Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the operation was conducted on Tuesday through the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

“The operation was executed yesterday, Nov. 19, sequel to intelligence reports indicating that some top ISWAP leaders had assembled for a meeting at a compound within the settlement, which they also used to store some of their logistics supplies.

“Accordingly, the ATF dispatched a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform as well as fighter jets to attack the location.

“Overhead the target area, several terrorists were observed around some buildings in the middle of the settlement.

“These fighters were neutralised in successive strikes by the attack aircraft as they attempted flee the location.

“The air strikes also led to the destruction of some terrorists’ structures, including one of their logistics stores, which was seen engulfed in flames,” he said.

Daramola said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East.