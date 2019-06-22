The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dinner avails the officers an opportunity to interact in a relax atmosphere, while paying attention to regimental traditions in the military.

Speaking at the dinner, Air Chief Marshal Oluseyi Petinrin (Rtd.), said that the regimental dinner was an age-long tradition aimed at bringing out the best of the military.

Petinrin, who was the Special Guest of Honour, said that officers were encouraged to go to the mess where the etiquette is observed.

“I hope this regimental dinner would instill discipline and further foster camaraderie among the junior and senior officers at the mess,”he said.

NAN reports that the dinner attracted officers from other security agencies and top government officials.

The highpoint of the dinner was the loyalty toast proposed in honour of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari.