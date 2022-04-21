RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAF fighter jet killed 6 children, Niger govt confirms

The government said investigation was underway to unravel what led to the unfortunate incident.

The Niger State Government has confirmed that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jet mistakenly killed six children in a community in the state.

This confirmation was made by the Secretary to the Niger State Government, Ibrahim Matane, who added that the incident occured last week.

According Punch, Matane said the children were killed during an air raid on the terrorists and investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances around it.

He also noted that the incident took place in the Kurebe community, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Confirming the killing of the six children by a NAF fighter jet, Matane said, “Yes, it occurred, the government is looking into the incident and an investigation is ongoing to ascertain what happened,” Matane said to confirm the killing of the six children.

The Chairperson Coalition of Shiroro Associations, Salis Sambo, who spoke to a Punch correspondent, said the fighter jet was aiming to bomb some terrorists who escaped into the community for safety but unfortunately hit the children.

Sambo added that the deceased children were on their way back from the stream where they had gone to fetch water when the incident happened.

“It was the terrorists that they were targeting. That week, there were about four airstrikes carried out in Shiroro and scores of terrorists were killed. The terrorists ran into the community to take refuge and when the explosives were shelled, it affected the children. It wasn’t deliberate,” he added.

Sambo said four of the affected children were members of the same family as a man lost two of his daughters and two granddaughters to the incident.

