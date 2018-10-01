NAF destroys Boko Haram meeting venue in Jabullam in Borno

news

The Nigerian Air Force says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) meeting venue at Jabullam in Northern

Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He explained that the attack was carried out following credible human intelligence reports indicating that some buildings within the settlement were being used for meetings attended by BHT leaders.

” Accordingly, following confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions which identified the target building and surrounding structures,

” The ATF detailed a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft, which attacked the location and recorded direct hits on the target leading to the obliteration of the building and neutralization of the BHT occupants,” he said.

Daramola said that the NAF, working in concert with surface forces, would sustain the momentum of operations, to destroy remnants of the terrorists in the fringes of Lake Chad and other areas in Northern Borno.