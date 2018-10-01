Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NAF destroys Boko Haram meeting venue in Jabullam in Borno

In Borno NAF destroys Boko Haram meeting venue in Jabullam

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NAF rescues 3 kidnap victims in Zamfara play

NAF rescues 3 kidnap victims in Zamfara

(Naija247news)

The Nigerian Air Force says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) meeting venue at Jabullam in Northern
Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He explained that the attack was carried out following credible human intelligence reports indicating that some buildings within the settlement were being used for meetings attended by BHT leaders.

” Accordingly, following confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions which identified the target building and surrounding structures,

” The ATF detailed a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft, which attacked the location and recorded direct hits on the target leading to the obliteration of the building and neutralization of the BHT occupants,” he said.

Daramola said that the NAF, working in concert with surface forces, would sustain the momentum of operations, to destroy remnants of the terrorists in the fringes of Lake Chad and other areas in Northern Borno.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ambode’s Press Conference Nigerians on social media react as Gov fails...bullet
2 Earth Movements FG says these 5 states may experience an earthquakebullet
3 In Rivers Double explosions rock Port Harcourtbullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram NAF destroy more terrorists hideouts in Sambisa forest
Boko Haram NAF destroy terrorists’ facilities in Sambisa forest
Boko Haram NAF fighter jet destroys terrorists hideout in Borno
Boko Haram Troops arrest wanted sect member in Borno IDP camp
In Sokoto Helicopter reportedly crashes 50km away from state capital
Boko Haram NAF fighter jets attack terrorist group hideouts near Arra, in Borno
Boko Haram Terrorists kill several villagers in Borno in fresh attack
Boko Haram NAF destroys vehicles along Gudumbali-Tumbun Rego, axis in Borno
In Borno NAF neutralises Boko Haram vehicle, fighters in Tumbun Rego
Boko Haram Troops overpower terrorists in Bama

Local

Be responsible on social media, Buhari cautions Nigerians
Buhari Be responsible on social media, President cautions Nigerians in Independence Day speech
Buhari President says no more shady oil deals, theft of billions
Massive killings and destructions of over 200 lives and millions worth of properties of Plateau state citizens.
Killings Police take over troubled areas in Jos
Read Buhari's full speech on Nigeria's 58th Independence Day
Independence Day Read Buhari's full speech on Nigeria's 58th anniversary
X
Advertisement