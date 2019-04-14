NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who said this on Sunday in Abuja, added that the operation was conducted on Saturday.

”The operation was executed on Saturday April 13, following credible intelligence reports indicating that some of the bandits who had fled their camps as a result of NAF’s earlier air strikes had relocated some logistics items, including fuel, motorcycles and local arms making equipment, to another location within Kagara Forest.

”Accordingly, the ATF dispatched an Mi-35 helicopter gunship, supported by an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, to attack the target.

”The target area initially appeared uninhabited.

”However, as the helicopter approached, some of the bandits were seen emerging from under the shrubbery and running away from the area,” he said.

Daramola said the helicopter engaged the target recording successful hits on the logistics facility, which was engulfed in flames with thick black smoke seen.

He said some bandits, who fired at the aircraft, were taken out by the helicopter.

”Reports from independent sources, including local informants and village leaders around the general area, later confirmed that the logistics base was totally destroyed and four bandits killed as a result of the attack,” he said.

The spokesman said the NAF, working in consonance with surface forces and other security agencies, would sustain its operations to flush the bandits out of the North West of the Country.