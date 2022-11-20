RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAF destroys 10 bandits’ camps in Kaduna State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch has destroyed about 10 camps and neutralized several bandits during air interdiction missions in three local government areas of Kaduna State.

NAF destroys 10 bandits’ camps in Kaduna State.
NAF destroys 10 bandits’ camps in Kaduna State.

Recommended articles

He said the hideout of a bandit, Alhaji Ganai, was struck and destroyed south of Kidandan in Giwa Local Government Area (LGA).

“The bandit and several others were neutralized in the strike,” Aruwan said.

He added that the hideout of another bandit, Ali Kawaje in Birnin Gwari LGA, was similarly targeted and destroyed.

The commissioner said two other camps belonging to Musa Pajelo and Kachalla Bello, and other targets in Walawa area, Fadaman Kanauta and Kuduru were also destroyed.

“Bandits were sighted and neutralized in locations 4km southwest of Alhaji Ishiaka, 6km northeast of Maguzawa, and 2km west of Yelwa.

“Several bandits were also sighted and neutralized at Dankero, Giwa LGA,” he added.

Aruwan said areas covered by the air operations in Chikun LGA include Gwagwada Forest, Kugosi, Godani, Twali, Gwagwada, Sarkin Pawa, Kabai, Kabusu Hills, Amara Hills, Sabon Gayan and Polewire.

He said an active location was engaged and destroyed about 4km south of Godani.

He further disclosed that armed reconnaissance was carried out over Rima, Riyawa, Rumana, the Kaduna Airport area and adjoining locations in Igabi LGA.

“Other areas covered by aerial patrols include Galadimawa, Kidandan, Dogon Dawa, Saulawa, Maidaro, Maganda, Goron Dutse, Sararai, Kushaka, Kuriga, Manini, Kuduru, Yelwa and Sabon Birni, spanning Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Igabi LGAs.

“The reconnaissance continued along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, Buruku, Kurmin Dande, Damba, Ungwan Yako, Udawa, Gagafada, and Kamfanin Doka,” he added.

The commissioner also said the aerial missions extended to the Kaduna-Abuja Road and Railway, including Jaka da Rabi, Olam Farms, Rijana, Katari and Jere.

He said normal human and vehicular activities were observed in those areas.

“The same was the case in Hanawanka, Kukoki, Kadaga, Durumi, Pongu Geri and Kundu.

“Fighter jets maintained presence over Ungwan Madaki in Kamazou, Chikun LGA. Kutura, Iburu, Kajuru, Kachia and Kankomi were also covered,” he said.

Aruwan said, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with gratitude and praised the fighter crews for their thoroughness and consistency.

“Ground and air patrols will continue in these and other locations around the dtate,” Aruwan said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA seizes skunk, ecstasy tabs concealed in yam tubers

NDLEA seizes skunk, ecstasy tabs concealed in yam tubers

Lekki-Epe corridor may be washed away by 2024 if…, NCF alerts

Lekki-Epe corridor may be washed away by 2024 if…, NCF alerts

NDLEA intercepts 5.6kg cocaine, meth enroute Australia, Cyprus

NDLEA intercepts 5.6kg cocaine, meth enroute Australia, Cyprus

NAF destroys 10 bandits’ camps in Kaduna State

NAF destroys 10 bandits’ camps in Kaduna State

NDLEA arrests Saudi-bound widow with cocaine at Lagos airport

NDLEA arrests Saudi-bound widow with cocaine at Lagos airport

Despite his meeting with Atiku, Jonathan's men decide to back Tinubu

Despite his meeting with Atiku, Jonathan's men decide to back Tinubu

Trump refuses to return to Twitter despite reactivation of account

Trump refuses to return to Twitter despite reactivation of account

Japa: UK envoys confirms surge in visa application by Nigerians

Japa: UK envoys confirms surge in visa application by Nigerians

Lagos school proprietors embark on housing scheme for teachers

Lagos school proprietors embark on housing scheme for teachers

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Photo used for the purpose of illustration. .

Errant soldier kills humanitarian worker, colleague before he was gunned down

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

TV station apologises for reporting 'fake news' about Tinubu

ICPC board member reacts to photos of minors on INEC voters’ register. (ICPC)

ICPC board member reacts to photos of minors on INEC voters’ register [Exclusive]

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU declares lecture-free day, plans protest over half salaries