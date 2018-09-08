Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Boko Haram: NAF destroy terrorists’ facilities in Sambisa forest

Boko Haram NAF destroy terrorists’ facilities in Sambisa forest

According to the Air force,  ATF has also destroyed a suspected BHT ammunition depot in Kusuma on the fringes of Lake Chad, Borno.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NAF rescues 3 kidnap victims in Zamfara play Boko Haram: NAF destroy terrorists’ facilities in Sambisa forest (Naija247news)

The Nigerian Air Force says the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has successfully destroyed some Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) facilities and equipment at Alafa Yagayaga in Sambisa forest.

According to the Air force,  ATF has also destroyed a suspected BHT ammunition depot in Kusuma on the fringes of Lake Chad, Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that the air strikes was in continuation of OPERATION THUNDER STRIKE 2 which commenced on Sept.3.

“The air strikes against BHTs at Alafa Yagayaga were targeted at structures within the settlement identified via previous Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions to be rendezvous (RV) points for the insurgents.

“Consequently, a combination of NAF fighter aircraft and helicopter gunships were detailed to carry out air interdiction on the locations while the NAF ISR aircraft conducted Battle Damage Assessment (BDA).

“The attack platforms acquired the targets and took turns to attack the location, destroying the structures and killing most of the BHTs in the process.

“The few surviving BHTs, seen fleeing the area, were strafed and neutralised by the helicopter gunships,” he said.

Daramola said that the attack at Kusuma was initiated, following credible intelligence indicating the presence of a BHT logistics/ammunition depot within the settlement.

“Accordingly, the ATF detailed a fighter aircraft to attack the insurgents’ position while the NAF ISR aircraft conducted BDA.”

He explained that at end of the attacks, the BDA revealed a direct hit on the ammunition depot which was engulfed in fire.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information added some other adjoining BHT structures were also destroyed and the occupying terrorists neutralised. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion I did a 12-hour road trip and police kept begging for...bullet
2 Abuja Earth Tremors Is Nigeria about to experience an earthquake?bullet
3 Alert! These 12 states may experience flooding in Septemberbullet

Related Articles

Ndume Senator expresses concern over escalation of Boko Haram attacks in North east
Horror 13-yr-old boy made to watch as Boko Haram beheaded his granddad
Boko Haram Army kills 14 terrorists, rescue 21 hostages [Photos]
Boko Haram Maiduguri residents are converting bullet shells to rings
2019 Polls Restructuring Nigeria becomes an election issue
Pulse Blogger Nigeria versus Venezuela
Boko Haram Terrorists kill soldier, civilian, abduct 25 in Borno
Boko Haram Army kills insurgents, recovers 147 stolen livestock in Borno
Terrorism ISIS operating from IDP camps in Borno, says Police

Local

Nigerian leader Muhammadu Buhari is seeking Chinese president's support for the country's 3,050mw Mambilla hydro project
Buhari President’s Takeaways from FOCAC Beijing Summit
Police confirm 13 persons dead in Borno multiple explosions
In Anambra Police declare reported shooting of pastor as mischief
FRSC sacks 25 officials over alleged corruption
FRSC Commission board promotes 20 officers
IGP sacks 3 Police Inspectors who raided Edwin Clark's house
Edwin Clark Police IG scraps Special Tactical Squad over raid on South South leader’s home