Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NAF deploys Air Assets to Plateau

Nigerian Air Force NAF deploys Air Assets to Plateau

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NAF deploys special force to Zamfara play NAF deploys Air Assets to Plateau (Illustrative) (NAF)

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it had deployed an EC-135 helicopter and an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to Plateau.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Daramola said NAF also deployed an additional detachment of Regiment Personnel to Plateau in support of efforts aimed at quelling the crisis that recently erupted in the state and restoring normalcy.

”The deployment of the ISR aircraft is expected to enhance intelligence gathering while the helicopter would conduct air support missions in close coordination with surface forces of Operation SAFE HAVEN.

”Meanwhile, NAF L-39 fighter aircraft, operating from Kano, have commenced armed reconnaissance missions over known flash points within the State,” he said.

The NAF spokesman said that other NAF air assets were also available at other nearby airfields to provide additional support to hasten the process of restoring normalcy in the state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Jos How an Army General's disappearance led to troubling discoveries...bullet
2 Ambode Pastor explains why God is punishing Lagos Gov and his wifebullet
3 2019 Elections Melaye, Murray-Bruce, PDP clash with officers during...bullet

Related Articles

Sadiq Abubakar Be professional, disciplined, Air Force chief directs personnel
Buhari Be ruthless in fighting bandits, President tells Military
Boko Haram NAF fighter jets attack terrorist group hideouts near Arra, in Borno
In Zamfara APC Chairman lauds FG over troops deployment
Killings FG sends 1,000-member military force to Zamfara to tackle killer bandits
Buhari Boko Haram degraded, President tackling security challenges - Presidency
Rice Smuggling Nigeria Customs Service plans to use Air Force drones to catch smugglers
In Zamfara NAF rescues 3 kidnap victims
Gusau Attacks NAF deploys Combat Helicopter

Local

Troops raid shrine, arrest chief priest
In Borno Troops neutralise 5 insurgents, recover 4 AK 47
Policemen arrest man, narrative photo
In Jigawa Police arrest 49 suspected political thugs
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is due to be endorsed at a meeting of his party
Buhari President pledges to get back all Nigerians abducted by terrorists
4 Commissioners, 2 Special Advisers resign from Gov Akeredolu's cabinet
Akeredolu Ondo Gov. commiserates with family of murdered teenager, tasks Police to fish out killers
X
Advertisement