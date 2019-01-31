Abubakar, who stated this in Bauchi during the inauguration of Commando Training Village at the Nigerian Air Force Base, explained that the deployment would add value to the efforts of Nigeria Army and other security agencies in those states.

I am very happy that we have over 600 Special forces personnel that are today deployed to different parts of Nigeria.

In Benue , we have about 300 special forces that are working hand in hand with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

Similarly, we have another 300 special forces that are in Zamfara , adding value to what the army and other security agencies are doing.

Development and security are two sides of the same coin; you cannot have development if there is no security,he said.

According to him, NAF is desirous of having a highly professional service that can project air power and ensure sufficient capacity to all its personnel deployed to project it.

Abubakar said it was for that reason a special operation command was established to ensure that adequate priority was given to training of regiment personnel.