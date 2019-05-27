NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Daramola explained that the onslaught was conducted on Saturday following successive days of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions and “human intelligence reports’’.

He said that it was established that some structures within the settlement were being used as a rendezvous by the insurgents from where they assembled to launch attacks against troops and innocent civilians.

ALSO READ: Buhari signs 2019 Budget into law

‘’Accordingly, the ATF detailed a fighter aircraft to attack the hideout, scoring hits within the target area leading to significant degrading of their structures.

”Many insurgents were also killed as a result of the strikes,’’ he said.

The spokesman assured that NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its operations to completely degrade the terrorists.