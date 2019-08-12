The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has decimated a major tactical base of the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) in Borno.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said the ATF also neutralised scores of insurgents’ fighters at Izza on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Daramola said the intensive air strikes were conducted under the auspices of Operation GREEN SWEEP III.

He said Operation GREEN SWEEP III is aimed at some identified terrorists’ positions in Borno.

Daramola explained that the location was designated for attack after series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions had established that the location was being used as a staging area from where the BHT elements launch their attacks.

”Consequently, the ATF scrambled three Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the location, with the timing synchronized to inflict maximum damage and mortality on the terrorists.

“As a result, there was massive devastation on the affected target while scores of terrorists were killed in the process,” he said.

Daramola said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North-East.