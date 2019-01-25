Abubakar disclosed this on Friday in Makurdi, after delivering a lecture at the just concluded NAF War College Strategic Leadership Week, which began on Monday.

The Air Force chief said that the service was proud of the successes of the War College as attested in the quality of its participants over the years.

He said that the products of the college had proven their professional competence in handling responsibilities, and commended the quality of its directing staff.

Abubakar said that it was important to continue to enhance the knowledge and competence of War College participants for effective leadership, adding that the training was enhancing their skills in dissecting complex situations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that 18 participants, drawn from the the Army, Navy and Air Force, within the rank of Lt-Col and equivalent, attended the course.

NAN also reports the Journalists were barred from attending the lecture series, which featured the Chief of Army Staff, Naval Chiefs and Director of Military Intelligence, among others.