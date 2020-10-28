The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has arrested officers caught on video assaulting civilians who violated curfew in Osun State.

The Osun government imposed a 24-hour curfew last week after an escalation of violence in the state.

A viral video emerged online on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 showing military officers flogging about half a dozen people who were alleged to have violated the curfew in Ilesa.

The civilians were made to lie in muddy water as they were repeatedly assaulted by two officers while others stood around and watched.

NAF said in a statement on Wednesday, October 28 that the officers in the video have been identified and under investigation.

"The acts depicted in the video are at variance with our core values, as we place high premium on the rights of citizens. We wish to reassure that our personnel have been directed on professional conduct to ensure security, whilst remaining accountable to the Nigerian people," the statement read.

NAF said the investigation will determine the level of the officers' culpability, after which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

Nigerian security forces have for decades been notorious for human rights abuses that has raised local and international concerns.