The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, AVM Ibikunle Daramola, announced this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the newly appointed branch chiefs are AVM Dahiru Sanda, now the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, Defence Headquarters, AVM Remigus Ekeh, erstwhile Chief of Standards and Evaluation Headquarters NAF, now appointed Chief of Policy and Plans.

Others are former Air Officer Commanding, Mobility Command, Yenagoa, AVM Ibukun Ojeyemi, now the Chief of Air Intelligence, while AVM Mahmud Madi has been appointed as the Air Secretary.

Also affected by the new appointments are AVM Mahmoud Ahmed, who is the Chief of Defence Transformation and Innovation, AVM Cletus Udeagulu, now the Chief of Communication Information Systems.

Others are AVM Isah Muhammad now Chief of Administration, AVM Pam Chollom now Chief of Logistics, while the former Air Officer Commanding, Air Training Command, Kaduna, AVM Musa Mukhtar is now the Chief of Aircraft Engineering.

Also, the immediate past Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Air Command, Makurdi, AVM Olusegun Philip is now Chief of Standards and Evaluation.

In the same vein, AVM Mohammed Idris has been appointed Commandant, Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Oshodi, while the former Director of Plans , AVM Ebenezer Alade, is now Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

AVM Musibau Olatunji is the Commandant Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna, while AVM Ibrahim Ali now takes over as the Commandant Air Force War College, Makurdi.

Also, AVM Idi Lubo, former Director of Policy, is now Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Air Command, Makurdi.

AVM Jackson Yusuf is the Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Air Command, Kaduna, AVM Aliyu Bello is the Air Officer Commanding, Mobility Command, Yenagoa while AVM Sunday Makinde, former College Secretary, National Defence College, is now the Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, Ikeja.

AVM Frank Oparah is appointed as the Air Officer Commanding Ground, Training Command, Enugu while AVM Peter Uzezi is now the Director General, Defence Research and Development Bureau, DHQ.

The former Director of Public Relations and Information, AVM Ibikunle Daramola has been appointed as the Director of Plans, HQ NAF.

AVM Garba Abubakar now the new Group Managing Director, NAF Holding Company, while Emmanuel Wonah as the Coordinator Project Implementation Monitoring Team, HQ NAF.

Former Commandant, AFCSC, AVM Abubakar Liman, is now the Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence, Defence Intelligence Agency, AVM Mfon Ekpoh has been redeployed to the Nigerian Defence Academy as Deputy Commandant.

AVM Emmanuel Chukwu has been appointed as the College Secretary, Nigerian Defence Academy, while AVM Abraham Adole is now the Deputy Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE (OPLD) while Air Commodore Nnamdi Ananaba, takes over as the Air Component Commander.

Also, Air Commodore Dauda Prayero has been appointed as the new Chairman Air Expo and International Liaison Secretariat while Air Commodore Olabode Babalola takes over as the Chief of Medical Services, HQ NAF.

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet has also been appointed as the new NAF spokesperson.

The concerned officers are expected to take over their new offices not later than March 11.