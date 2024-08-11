NAF airstrikes hit 13 illegal refining sites in Niger Delta

This is according to a statement by NAF’s Director, Public Relations and Information, AVM Edward Gabkwet, on Sunday in Abuja,

Gabkwet said that 10 overhead tanks and several gallons of illegally refined products were also destroyed in the operation.

He said that the airstrikes were part of efforts to curtail activities of oil thieves and economic saboteurs engaged in illegal and nefarious acts of bursting oil pipelines and siphoning crude oil.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the air component had increased its rate of patrol, especially within the Niger Delta region, to locate illegal oil refining sites and destroy them.

“In arguably one of its most successful operations conducted along the Imo River, near Obuzor and Okoloma, about 13 active illegal refining sites were discovered.

“These sites were subsequently destroyed after the crew employed the weapons on board the aircraft.

“Several overhead tanks connected to reservoirs, as well as numerous gallons were also destroyed in the process.

“In all, 13 illegal sites, 10 overhead tanks and several gallons of illegally refined products were effectively destroyed,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabkwet said that the crew also spotted a truck along the riverbank, with four canoes, loading illegal products into the truck.

According to him, after a thorough scan of the area and observing the criminals dispersed in disarray upon siting the aircraft, the truck as well as the canoes, were attacked and destroyed.

He said that the crew continued its patrol over the Trans Niger Pipeline, from Rumuekpe-Nkpoku to Bonny.

“The patrol team covered End Point, Bodo trunk line, Point, Small line attachment, Nkpoku-New Ebubu Trunkline, and Rumuekpe-Nkpoku line with no unusual activity observed.