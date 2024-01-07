NAF airstrikes eliminate scores of terrorists, destroy weapons in Borno

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said that one such successful operation occurred on Jan. 5, at Parisu after terrorists were, for days, observed moving items suspected to be weapons and ammunition to the area.

He said that Parisu, a location near Sambisa Forest, was once a terrorist enclave deserted after its troops had cleared the area of terrorists’ activities.

He said the convergence of terrorists within the location raised suspicion of their intent and plan, hence the directive to strike the location.

According to him, the aftermath of the strikes led to a huge ball of flames from two adjacent spots within the vicinity, while some surviving terrorists were observed scampering for safety.

“Feedback also revealed that 12 terrorists were neutralised in the strike, and their logistics destroyed, thereby degrading their ability to attack soft targets and own troops.

“Similar strikes were also carried out at a location about 1.5 km Southwest of Tumbun Agiri within the Tumbuns in the Lake Chad region on Jan. 6.

“Intelligence gathered over time had revealed the continuous gathering of armed terrorists in pick-up vehicles and motorcycles, hence the go-ahead to attack the location.

“The precision strikes on the location led to the destruction of the vehicles, and motorcycles as well as elimination of several terrorists,” he said.

Gabkwet said the air component, on an air reconnaissance mission on Jan. 2, had struck some opportunity targets at Tumbun Alura.

He said the targets, which consisted of three canoes, were observed loaded with suspected Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

According to him, they were subsequently engaged with a huge explosion observed afterward.