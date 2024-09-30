NAF air strikes destroy terrorists’ logistics base in Kaduna

This is contained in a statement by the Deputy Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Group Capt. Kabiru Ali, on Monday in Abuja.

Ali said the operation was executed following credible intelligence indicating a huge presence of terrorists and their weapons cache in the Yadi Forest.

He said the intensive intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance confirmed the consistent presence of terrorists and their motorcycles at the location.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, additional intelligence revealed that the logistics base belonged to the notorious terrorist kingpin, Kadade Gurgu, a close ally of Dogo Gide.

He added that available intelligence at the disposal of the NAF revealed that Kadage Gurgu had been providing shelter for notorious terrorist kingpins following the aggressive military operations in Sokoto and Zamfara States.

Ali said the air component dispatched an aircraft, supported by an Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, to attack the target.

According to him, the target area initially appeared uninhabited but as the aircraft approached, some of the terrorists were seen emerging from under the shrubbery and running away from the area.

“Subsequently, the targets were engaged in recording successful hits on the logistics facility, which was engulfed in flames with thick black smoke seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Reports from independent sources, including local informants around the general area, later confirmed that the logistics base was totally destroyed and scores of terrorists were killed as a result of the attack.

“The NAF, in collaboration with surface forces, will continue to dominate the battlespace through extensive situational awareness, constant patrols, and targeted interdiction of bandits’ safe havens within its area of responsibility and neighbouring states.