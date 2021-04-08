The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pilot project, inaugurated at the Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto (UDUS), was also in collaboration with the institution.

In his address, Director-General of NADDC, Mr Jelani Aliyu, said that the project was part of Federal Government’s commitment for the best Nigeria desired by all.

“This is the beginning of a new era for Nigeria as it marks the realisation of government’s desire to build sustainable technology in the country.

“Moreover, our vision and mission at NADDC is not just to enable the production of vehicles in Nigeria but also producing the best and most advanced technology vehicles in the country.

“Today, we have inaugurated the first 100 per cent solar energy powered charging station in Nigeria.

“The reason for choosing Sokoto for the pilot project is in consideration of the harsh weather.

“However, such weather has become a blessing for us as we can extract and power our homes, offices and even for industrial consumption,” he said.

Aliyu further said that the NADDC was partnering three universities in the country that included UDUS, University of Lagos (UNILAG) and University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), with the hope of advancing research in renewable energy.

“With the current development, Nigeria can power her economy exclusively with renewable energy and by the time that is achieved, the challenges of power will become history in the country,” he added.

The D-G said that it was an opportunity for the institutions to utilise the very best in research to enable them to come up with more advanced technologies in the automotive industry.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of UDUS, Prof. Lawal Bilbis, described the inauguration as a historic landmark for the institution, Sokoto state and Nigeria.

Bilbis, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Ibrahim Magawata, assured that the university would ensure more collaborative measures to enable NADDC to achieve the desired dreams.

“We are hoping that these collaborations will usher in favourable results to enable Nigerians, even in remote villages, to rely on the gift of nature for energy,” he said.