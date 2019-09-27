The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has defended the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo on the N90b allegation levied against him.

The National President of the association, Reverend Samson Ayokunle said the allegation against the VP is not true, adding that the church will defend and fight for him.

Earlier, the former deputy spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank had alleged that Osinbajo mismanaged N90 billion allegedly made available by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for 2019 election campaign purposes.

The FIRS thereafter denied the allegation, saying it doesn’t have such funds.

However, while speaking at the Christian Ecumenical Centre in Abuja, CAN president said those accusing Osinbajo should tender evidence or desist from tarnishing his image.

Ayokunle said, “He has cleared the air that the allegation is baseless and there is no truth in it and that some people are plotting against him and he was ready to provide himself to be cleared,” he said.

“If there is an allegation there must be evidence and that it can never happen and will never happen. The church and the entire country will fight for him.”

Meanwhile, the Vice President has announced commencement of legal action against Timi Frank and Katch Ononuju for libel and malicious falsehood.

Osinbajo also said he is ready to waive his constitutional immunity for a thorough investigation of the claims against him.