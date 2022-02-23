RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

N51m unpaid entitlement: Rtd Judge drags Oyo State Govt to court

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A retired Judge in Oyo State, Justice Caroline Olufawo, on Wednesday dragged the State Government before the National Industrial Court, Ibadan, over her unpaid N51. 8 million entitlement.

Oyo State (VanguardNGR)
Oyo State (VanguardNGR)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that others joined as respondents in the suit include the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Office of the Head of Service and Ministry of Establishment and Training ,Oyo State.

Recommended articles

The claimant’s counsel, Mr Olaolu Shyllon, informed the court that the claimant retired as a judge in the state in 2001 after serving for a period of 20 years.

Shyllon said that Oyo State government was yet to pay the claimant a dime of her pension since her retirement.

The respondents’ counsel , Mrs T.O. Dairo, ,Director Legal Litigation, Oyo State Ministry of Justice, called her witness to testify in the suit.

The witness, Mr Babarinde Ayorinde, from Ministry of Establishment and Training, Oyo State,, who was led in evidence by Dairo tendered five exhibits before the court.

The witness urged the court to adopt his statement of oath as evidence before the court and dismissed the case of the claimant.

The witness, during his cross-examination by the claimant’s counsel, confirmed to the court that the claimant was appointed in the state on Aug. 28,1966 and she transferred her appointment to Lagos State on April 1,1986 after serving Oyo State for 20 years.

He confirmed to the court that Oyo State has not pay the claimant any pension since her retirement from Lagos State in 2001,saying Oyo state supposed to start her pension payment in 2001.

The witness said that the pension is supposed to be 80 per cent of her last paid salary.

Justice John Peters adjourned the case until April 24 for adoption of final written addresses of both the claimant and respondents.

Peters, however, frowned at the way judges in Nigeria were treated.

He called on the bar to rise in defence of the judges.

”Nobody cares about what the Nigerian judges are going through after retirement.

”It is disheartening for to see judges instituting suits before their pensions are paid by the government after serving the country meritoriously.

” The system is not working and we must rise up otherwise everybody will be consume by it.

“How much is the pension?,” the judge said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

N51m unpaid entitlement: Rtd Judge drags Oyo State Govt to court

N51m unpaid entitlement: Rtd Judge drags Oyo State Govt to court

Constitution amendment e-voting: Speaker threatens to publish names of absentee lawmakers

Constitution amendment e-voting: Speaker threatens to publish names of absentee lawmakers

2023: Buhari swears in 6 National INEC Commissioners

2023: Buhari swears in 6 National INEC Commissioners

Buhari postpones signing of electoral bill till Friday

Buhari postpones signing of electoral bill till Friday

Fire guts Federal Ministry of Finance Headquarters in Abuja

Fire guts Federal Ministry of Finance Headquarters in Abuja

How policeman attached to Gbenga Daniel got killed while performing extra duties

How policeman attached to Gbenga Daniel got killed while performing extra duties

Osun Assembly Speaker tasks lawmakers on solution to cultists’ killings

Osun Assembly Speaker tasks lawmakers on solution to cultists’ killings

Abia Assembly adjourns indefinitely as Deputy Speaker, Majority Leader escape impeachment

Abia Assembly adjourns indefinitely as Deputy Speaker, Majority Leader escape impeachment

Lagos to give mobile tablets to pioneer students of Comprehensive Schools

Lagos to give mobile tablets to pioneer students of Comprehensive Schools

Trending

Abba Kyari says IPOB members are out to destroy his reputation

Abba Kyari [NPF]

Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA

Abba Kyari (Jomog)

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution. [nnn]

Police arrest 2 drug dealers for possessing 88 parcels of narcotics labelled 'MTN'

Two arrested for drugs