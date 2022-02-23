N51m unpaid entitlement: Rtd Judge drags Oyo State Govt to court

The claimant’s counsel, Mr Olaolu Shyllon, informed the court that the claimant retired as a judge in the state in 2001 after serving for a period of 20 years.

Shyllon said that Oyo State government was yet to pay the claimant a dime of her pension since her retirement.

The respondents’ counsel , Mrs T.O. Dairo, ,Director Legal Litigation, Oyo State Ministry of Justice, called her witness to testify in the suit.

The witness, Mr Babarinde Ayorinde, from Ministry of Establishment and Training, Oyo State,, who was led in evidence by Dairo tendered five exhibits before the court.

The witness urged the court to adopt his statement of oath as evidence before the court and dismissed the case of the claimant.

The witness, during his cross-examination by the claimant’s counsel, confirmed to the court that the claimant was appointed in the state on Aug. 28,1966 and she transferred her appointment to Lagos State on April 1,1986 after serving Oyo State for 20 years.

He confirmed to the court that Oyo State has not pay the claimant any pension since her retirement from Lagos State in 2001,saying Oyo state supposed to start her pension payment in 2001.

The witness said that the pension is supposed to be 80 per cent of her last paid salary.

Justice John Peters adjourned the case until April 24 for adoption of final written addresses of both the claimant and respondents.

Peters, however, frowned at the way judges in Nigeria were treated.

He called on the bar to rise in defence of the judges.

”Nobody cares about what the Nigerian judges are going through after retirement.

”It is disheartening for to see judges instituting suits before their pensions are paid by the government after serving the country meritoriously.

” The system is not working and we must rise up otherwise everybody will be consume by it.