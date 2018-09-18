Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

N500m money laundering charge: Court adjourns trial of PDP chieftains

Fighting Corruption N500m money laundering charge: Court adjourns trial of 2 PDP chieftains

The EFCC had arraigned them on June 29 on a three-count charge bordering on money laundering.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
4 men defile, impregnate 15-year-old girl play N500m money laundering charge: Court adjourns trial of 2 PDP chieftains to Oct. 26 (Independent Newspapers Nigeria)

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday adjourned until Oct. 26 the trial of Clement Faboyede and Modupe Adetokunbo, chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), charged with money laundering.

Faboyede, the Ondo State Chairman of PDP, and Adetokunbo, the Director-General of the party’s 2015 campaign organisation in the state, are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over alleged N500 million money laundering.

The EFCC had arraigned them on June 29 on a three-count charge bordering on money laundering.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bails in the sum of N50 million each.

The trial of the accused could not, however, continued on Monday following the absence of the trial judge, Justice Saliu Saidu, who is said to be away for the annual judges’ conference in Abuja to kick off the new legal year.

Consequently, the case was adjourned until Oct. 26 for trial.

The accused, according to the prosecution, committed the offences on March 27, 2015.

They were said to have conspired to accept cash payment of N500 million which exceeded the amount allowed by law without going through any financial institution.

The offences contravened the provisions of Sections 16, 16 (2) and 18 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended by Act No.1 of 2012).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun PDP says FG wants to secretly fly ex-minister out of the...bullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
3 2019 Election Read what HSBC Bank actually says will happen to...bullet

Related Articles

Fayose Customs places Gov on travel watch-list, alerts all its commands on EFCC’s request
2019 Prediction EFCC accuses HSBC Bank of money laundering, vows to recover Abacha’s loot
2019 Election Read what HSBC Bank actually says will happen to Nigeria's economy if Buhari wins
Politics 15 books that have been written about the Trump White House
Bayo Onanuga How Buhari is building corrupt-free society – NAN MD
Ademola Adeleke EFCC denies freezing Osun guber candidate’s bank account
2019 Elections APC charges Nigerians to continue challenging corruption
Paris Club Refund NLC hails FG on bail-out directive
Kemi Adeosun PDP says FG wants to secretly fly ex-minister out of the country
In Iraq Parliament elects pro-Iran list candidate as speaker

Local

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned and described as heinous and despicable, the killing of Ms Saifura Hussaini Khorsa, an aid worker, by the Boko Haram terrorists
Boko Haram Buhari condemns killing of abducted aid worker
President Buhari meets with Akpabio, Akwa-Ibom leaders in Abuja
Buhari President meets with Akpabio, Akwa-Ibom leaders in Abuja
Bodies of 17 soldiers reportedly killed by terrorisaUN condemns killing of abducted aid worker in Borno by Boko Haramts recovered in Borno
Boko Haram UN Humanitarian Coordinator condemns killing of abducted aid worker in Borno
Boko Haram has executed a Red Cross staff, Saifura Ahmed, and also threatened to kill Leah Sharibu if the government does not contact them
Boko Haram Terrorists threaten to execute Leah Sharibu, kill Red Cross staff