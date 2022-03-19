N42bn probe: Obiano diverted state funds for political activities - EFCC source

According to an authoritative source in the EFCC, Obiano was being questioned for alleged misappropriation of N5 billion Sure-P and N37 billion security vote, withdrawn in cash.

The source, who spoke with NAN in Abuja on Saturday, March 19, 2022, also said that part of the funds were allegedly diverted for political activities by the former governor.

The EFCC had said on Friday, March 18, 2022, that Obiano was in its custody facing interrogation on how he managed the state finances as the governor.

Recall that Obiano was arrested around 8:30pm on Thursday night at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, as he prepared to get on a flight to Houston, Texas in the United States.

His arrest came hours after he handed over to Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as the Anambra state governor.

The commission then transferred him to its headquarters in Abuja where he is currently being questioned.

EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, had said on Friday that “The former governor is currently in our custody undergoing interrogation and I cannot say exactly when he will be released. I don’t know how long the exercise will take.

“All I can tell you now is that he is still in the EFCC custody in Abuja,” he said.

Another EFCC source also told Daily Trust that the commission is in possession of documents that show how Obiano withdrew monies from the state's coffers for his personal use.

“The commission has obtained different documents showing how he withdrew some monies from the state’s purse for personal use. He would have to shed more light on that, among other explanations,” the sources told the newspaper.

The anti-graft agency had placed the former governor on its watchlist since November, 2021.