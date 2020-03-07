As the N2.2bn fraud trial of the ex-governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose continued on Friday, March 6, 2020, another banker, Olugbenga Falai testified as the sixth prosecution witness.

The ex-governor and a firm, Spotless Limited are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission before the Federal High Court, but both defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Led in evidence by Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), the EFCC prosecuting counsel, Falai, who now works with Ecobank, said he was in the employment of Skye Bank, now Polaris, as of 2016.

The banker told the court how a property known as №44, Osun Crescent, Maitama, Abuja was put up for sale by the bank for the sum of N200m.

Banker explained to court how N200m was moved from Ex-Governor Ayodele Fayose's house to the bank. (Punch)

According to Punch, Falai said after an offer and a counter-offer, Skye Bank eventually issued a letter offer to one Signature Integrated Limited.

“The receipt was issued in the name of Signature Integrated Limited while the Deed of Assignment was in the name of Mrs Moji OIadeji.”

Meanwhile, one of the charges against Fayose by the EFCC is that he bought a property known as №44, Osun Crescent, Maitama, Abuja for N200m in the name of “your elder sister, Mrs Moji Oladeji.”

Falai added that Skye Bank received the money from a “Zenith Bank account named Still Earth Limited,” adding that the N200m was transferred.

Earlier, Johnson Abidakun, the Head of Operations at Ado Ekiti branch of Zenith bank testified against Fayose as the 5th prosecution witness on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Abidakun told the court how he was instructed by the Zonal Head of the Bank, Dr Abiodun Oshode to move N200m cash from Fayose’s house to a Zenith bank branch in Ekiti in April 2016, adding that the money lodged into the account of Still Earth Limited.

Again, Justice C.J. Aneke adjourned further proceedings in the matter till May 18, 2020.