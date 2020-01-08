The sum of N16 million is said to have disappeared from the Office of the Secretary to the Katsina State Government.

This is even as the Police has arrested a director and cashier in the office in connection with the disappearance of the money.

Sources told Punch that said Police picked up the duo after it was discovered that the office had been burgled by unknown persons who allegedly carting away the money at the weekend.

The office is located within the State Secretariat complex at Dandagoro, Katsina.

It was also revealed that the stolen money was part of the fund set aside for the May and June, 2019 allowances of the graduates engaged by the state government to teach in public schools under the S-Power Scheme.

It was learnt that the payment was supposed to commence on Monday, January 6, 2019.

Katsina State Police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, and the Director of Media in the SSG’s office, Abdullahi Yaardua, were not available for comments as at press time.