N11.5bn fraud: You have case to answer, court tells Alao-Akala, others

In his ruling, Justice Olalekan Owolabi, held that the defendants need to enter defence on the alleged charges of conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretences and award of contract without budgetary provision.

Owolabi, while overruling on the no case submission, said that the defendants need to enter defence on those charges.

He, however, discharged Alao-Akala on the charges of acquiring property with money allegedly derived from an illegal act and concealing ownership of such property.

The judge said the witnesses called by the prosecutor failed to link evidence to the acquired property, and as well, failed to prove genuine ownership of the property.

Owolabi, therefore, adjourned the case till Oct. 14, Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 for the defendants to open defence.