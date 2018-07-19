news

N-Power has announced the deployment of 300,000 Nigerians for the second year of its programme, telling applicants to expect a final selection list to be circulated on Friday, July 20, 2018.

2,543,079 Nigerians submitted applications for the 2017 recruitment of the Federal Government-run empowerment scheme, and a final selection list is set to be released.

In a notice published on N-Power's Facebook page on Thursday, July 19, applicants who are deployed are expected to upload stamped and signed confirmation of resumption on their N-Power portal page on or before August 10, 2018. This will ensure that they can qualify for their first stipend payment due by August 31.

Beneficiaries are expected to have collected their deployment letters on or before August 3 when all states are expected to return deployment schedules.

Beneficiaries will be engaged for a period of two years between August 1, 2018 and July 31, 2020.