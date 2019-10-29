Farouq stated this during her visit to N-Power beneficiaries at the Public Service Institute on Tuesday in Abuja.

“This N-Power training programme is President Muhammadu Buhari’s gift to you as Nigerian youths: this programme is also to make you a global player as far as businesses, entrepreneurship and money making is concern.

“You are not thought to go and do internet crime. The software development training is for you to improve yourselves and capitalise on unlimited opportunities in the modern ICT world.

“As you are being trained to become software engineers, you can develop software on other spheres like health, economic, agriculture and others to become a global players.

“This is a gift to you from President Buhari, because he says he want to lift 100 million Nigerians from poverty. This is the beginning and I urge you to also train others in your remote areas.

“I learnt you are about 2,000; if each one of you pick and train one person, we will have 4,000 persons and it continues; we can achieve it.

“Let us have the passion that the President has to take Nigeria to the next level and beyond; it is never too late.

“Let us make it a collective responsibility to take Nigeria out of poverty. You can do your business here without crossing the boarders or sea,” Farouq stressed.

Some beneficiaries of N-Power at the Public Service Institute, Abuja on Tuesday (NAN)

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Farouq was represented by Mrs Hanatu Aliyu, Permanent Secretary in the ministry.

Speaking earlier, the Special Adviser to the President on Social investment, Mrs Maryam Uwais said she was impressed with the level of energy and enthusiasm displayed by the trainees.

“I hope that by the end of the three months, you would be able to start making money for yourselves.

“I am also happy that you are comfortable and learning well. Please don’t give up. Continue in this spirit and you will go far in life,” Uwais said.

Similarly, Mr Afolabi Imoukhuede, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation said with the skills acquired, beneficiaries could uplift others in their community.

According to him, they would also have opportunities to access global funds to improve their services and skills.

The Administrator and Chief Executive Officer of the Institute, Dr Abdul-Ganiyu Obatoyinbo said that so far, the beneficiaries have conducted themselves in a responsible manner.

“I want to thank President Buhari for the scheme to use ICT as spring board for empowerment.

“You are being given knowledge by trainers. You also need to impact the knowledge to another person. That is how we can create more jobs for others,” Obatoyinbo said.

NAN reports that the beneficiaries were brought in from all states in the country Including Federal Capital Territory to learn software development, ICT, marketing and other skills.

They have so far spent four weeks in the N-Power programme at the Institute, Abuja where they have trainers, classrooms and hostels.