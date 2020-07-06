Dr Abba Sani-Kalgo, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, made this known on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said that the free N-Power registration programme would start on July 6, at all designated centres in all the local government areas and four emirate headquarters of the state.

Sani-Kalgo noted that the applicants from Birnin Kebbi would be registered at the Emir of Gwandu’s Palace, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, and the ICT Centre of the Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi.

“Kebbi’s Ministry of Budget and Planning is calling on the youth interested in the government’s N-Power programme to hurry up and come for free registration and additional information on the programme at the centres provided throughout the state.

“The registration is to start on July 6, 2020, throughout the centres provided.

“Interested youth are to come with their BVN document and valid Identity Card.

“They are also requested to come along with the original copies of their certificates and other required documents for capturing and subsequent forwarding, via internet, to the N-Power Programme headquarters,” Sani-Kalgo said.

He urged all those coming for the registration to wear their face masks, maintain social and physical distancing at the registration centres.

The commissioner called on the applicants to take advantage of this golden opportunity to get registered for the programme.

He thanked the state governor for his sustained invaluable support to the ministry to carry out the exercise free of charge for the applicants.

“Because of his concern for the development and empowerment of the youth in the state the governor directed that the exercise be carried out free of charge throughout the state,” the commissioner said.