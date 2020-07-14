At least 4.48 million Nigerians have applied for a spot in the Federal Government's N-Power programme.

The programme was launched in 2016 as a key component of President Muhammadu Buhari's National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) in a bid to help Nigerian youths gain skills for employability and entrepreneurship.

The recruitment portal was opened on June 26, 2020 and 4.48 million Nigerians had applied as of Sunday, July 12, according to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq.

"It has been 16 days since the portal opened and we have received 4.48 million applications to date," she posted on Twitter.

N-Power has already enrolled 500,000 youths, in two batches, into the programme with all of those beneficiaries on the way out after the stipulated two years.

The government hopes to employ 400,000 people, both graduates and non-graduates, for the third batch.

Beneficiaries are paid a stipend of N30,000 monthly.