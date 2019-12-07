Opeyemi Sowore, wife of detained activist, Omoyele Sowore said she has not been able to tell her children that their father has been re-arrested after 125 days in detention.

While addressing journalists in the United State, on Friday, December 6, 2019, Mrs Sowore said her kids were able to see and speak with their father when he was released on Thursday, December 5, 2019, only for the DSS operatives to arrest him again the following day.

Describing the manner of Sowore’s arrest as outrageous and a gross disregard for the rule of law, she said, her husband was strangled and forcefully removed from the courtroom.

She said, “After over 125 days of my husband being in detention illegally, he was finally set free yesterday, he got to speak to myself and the children. For the first time, they got to see his eyes and speak to him when they facetimed with him.

I haven't told them yet that he was re-arrested. I am truly shaking to my core at what I witnessed this morning. I was woken up at 4 am to see what I can only call truly outrageous and a gross disregard for the rule of law. My husband was strangled and forcefully removed from the courtroom. The judge had to run and hide for her safety”.

She further said that her 10-year-old boy wishes to see his father come home for Christmas.

“How do I tell my children, who after 125 days have for the first time spoken to their dad and seen his face that he is again in detention, and he may not be coming home for Christmas? How do they understand this and where do they go from here? My 10 year has on his Christmas list, one of the things he wants is for his dad to be home for Christmas. Christmas is only a few days away, what do I tell him when I get home”?

Earlier, Mrs Sowore had called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release her husband, saying his re-arrest is a gross abuse of power.

Worried that the operatives of the Department of the State Security Service re-arrested her husband less than 24 hours after his release, Mrs Sowore said there’s no road map or script on how to handle the situation anymore.

On Friday, December 6, 2019, 15 officials of the DSS reportedly invaded the Federal High Court in Abuja to re-arrest Sowore, following his release on Thursday, December 5, 2019, after meeting his bail condition.