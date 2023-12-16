ADVERTISEMENT
My return to APC not about governorship ambition - Tinubu's Power Minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu [Twitter:@BayoAdelabu]

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu [Twitter:@BayoAdelabu]
Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu [Twitter:@BayoAdelabu]

Adelabu said this during his official return to the APC at the party secretariat at Oke-Ado, Ibadan on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adelabu had in May 2022 left the APC to join the Accord party after failing to secure the governorship ticket of the party.

The minister, while addressing the party faithful at the event, said that he and others who left the party with him had formally returned to APC to make the party stronger.

He explained they had earlier left the party based on principle, and not because they had problems with APC in the state or with party members.

“I returned not because of 2027 governorship ambition or to take over the party, but because I believe this is a party that brought President Bola Tinubu to power, and we need to support him to deliver on his electoral promises.

“This is not time for politics, it is time for governance and Tinubu needs our support for him to succeed and deliver on his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I have come back to the party not to take over the party and not to dissolve executives; we have come to the party to extend hands of fellowship and reconciliation.

“We are assuring you that we are back for cooperation and collaboration for us to build a strong party so that the party will take over power in the state at the end of the day in 2027,” Adelabu said.

In his remarks, APC Chairman in the state, Isaac Omodewu, who was represented by the Party Secretary, Alhaji Tajudeen Olanike, said that the party was open for reconciliation and was ready to listen to all aggrieved members, to build a stronger party.

Also speaking, a former deputy governor, Moses Adeyemo, said that the party needed peace and unity of all members for progress.

News Agency Of Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

