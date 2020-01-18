The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, has declared judgement on those who accuse him of dishing out fake prophecies.

In a post on the Ministry's Facebook page, the revered cleric noted that his prophesies were from God and not an evil altar.

Declaring the blessings of God on his followers, Mbaka said those who called him a politician will not escape God's judgement.

"I bless the name of the Most High God because He said it and it came to pass. My prophecy is not borrowed or from any evil altar but from God Almighty, the creator of heaven and earth," Mbaka began.

"Some accused me of being a politician but only God knows who I am. Let God of Adoration speak for me. You who speak evil against me, hmmm... God of Adoration is a consuming fire. I declare judgement upon those who curse me for nothing. My hands are clean.

" I bless those who know the truth and stand for it. Let God of Elijah fight for me. Let the heaven speak and let the children of God receive their all-round blessings, in Jesus mighty name!

"The Lord is taking you to a level even your enemy cannot reach. This will be your year of abundance. Everything you ask in your prayer will be in abundance, in Jesus mighty name," he declared.

Mbaka recently came under intense criticism following the outcome of the Imo state governorship appeal at the Supreme Court.

The cleric had predicted that Hope Uzodinma would defeat Emeka Ihedioha, at the Supreme Court.

Some Nigerians accused the cleric of speaking based on privileged information he received during one of his visits to the Villa.