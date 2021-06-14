My people can't sleep because of gunshots - Emir of Zazzau cries for help

He assured the emir that more police personnel would be deployed with a view to addressing banditry, kidnapping, and other security challenges in the state.

The CP urged community leaders to work closely with the local vigilante always.

He called on traditional rulers and residents of various communities to support the police and other sister agencies in intelligence gathering.

Earlier, Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs had said that the purpose of the visit was to commiserate with the emirate council over the unfortunate incident that happened at Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic.

Aruwan said that while one student died, two lecturers and unspecified number of students abducted, some residents were also kidnapped at Kofar Gayan axis.

He said that the entourage was in the emirate to build the confidence of the people.

He said the armed forces, police, director of State Security Service and other security outfits as well as the Kaduna state government were deeply concerned by the situation.

“There is presence of security agencies in the 12 Local Government Areas that make up of Zazzau Emirate but it is not possible for us to be in the entire nook and crannies of the emirate.

“As you know, there is a shortage of manpower and other challenges.

“We are doing our best and also recording success. Between January and March, the Military and Police were able to neutralise about 64 armed bandits apart from many others in the course of air interdictions,’’ the commissioner said.

In his remarks, the Emir of Zazzau decried the worsening security situation in parts of the emirate noting that it has many police and military formations as well as training institutions.

“There are many villages where the residents cannot sleep because of gunshots and the village heads are crying profusely at the palace over the deteriorating security condition in their domain.

“This is how bad it is in some parts of the emirate,’’ Bamalli said.

He commended the military on its planned deployment of additional personnel to stem insecurity in the emirate.

He also praised the state government’s efforts toward assuaging the security situation in the emirate.

He urged key stakeholders to come up with innovative ways of salvaging the emirate in particular, and state in general.