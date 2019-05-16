The governor stated this when he attended the graduation ceremony of Edo STAR Teachers Professional Development Programme at Samuel Ogbemudia Model College, Benin on Wednesday.

According to the Governor, I want to assure you that my party is solidly behind me, I am not standing on my own.

“So ignore and forget what you are reading in the newspapers; those are people who want me to give them money rather than use it to develop the state.”

He said his administration was determined to use the state’s resources to prioritise development especially in the education and health sectors.

“We do not have the money in Edo but whatever we have, no matter how little, the priority will be on education and health.

“The things that affect Edo citizens are the things important to us and those are the things i stand for and those are the things APC stands for,” he said.

He explained that the College of Education at Abudu would have a laboratory for training of primary cchool teachers, the college in Igueben would train secondary school teachers, while the one in Afuze would train Physical Education and Special Needs teachers.

He added that the digital teaching and learning process being used in public primary schools would be replicated in private primary schools across the state, to ensure that no child was left out.

He commended the teachers for successfully going through the training programme, assuring that the digital training they had received would improve their teaching outcomes.

The Executive Chairman, Edo Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Joan Oviawe, said the training was part of the Edo State Basic Education Sector Transform (Edo BEST) Initiative.

Oviawe said 4, 600 teachers participated in the 27-day training programme on digital teaching and learning process and were presented with certificates, smart phones and tablets.

ALSO READ: Do not resist arrest even if illegal, Police warn Nigerians

She said that the 104 Social Mobilization Officers (SMOs) under the Edo BEST initiative had trained about 11, 689 School Based Management Committee members in the communities they interface with.

She added that the SMOs would be meeting with 170,000 parents from across the state, to find out the performance of their wards under the Edo BEST programme.