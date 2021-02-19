Maina, through his Counsel, Sani Katu, SAN, told Justice Okon Abang at the resumed trial.

Katu said his client was taken to University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, because of his worsening health condition and the medical report was exhibited in the bail application.

The lawyer, who said that Kuje Correctional Centre where Maina was kept did not have facility to attend to his state of health, said if not granted bail, his knee might be amputated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maina had, on Jan. 20, approached Justice Abang for another bail after his arrest for jumping the first bail.

Maina, in a motion on notice dated and filed on Dec. 24, 2020 brought by one of his lawyers, Anayo Adibe, said the application became necessary over his worsening health condition.

In the motion, the ex-pension boss told the court that he had reasonable and responsible sureties who were willing to act as sureties if granted bail.