ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

My husband's policy encouraged women admission into military - Patience Jonathan

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to her, the growing involvement of women in peacekeeping operations brings to fulfilment the age-long dream of Nigerian women of being accorded due recognition.

Patience Jonathan hails increased enlistment of female combatants into military [NAN]
Patience Jonathan hails increased enlistment of female combatants into military [NAN]

Recommended articles

Jonathan gave the commendation at the 2024 Annual Defence Headquarters Gender Conference on Thursday, in Abuja.

Jonathan was at the conference as Chief Launcher of the Armed Forces Gender Magazine.

She said the theme of the conference, “Mainstreaming Women, Peace and Security Agenda for Enhanced Operational Efficiency of the Armed Forces” was appropriate given the many security threats worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, the growing involvement of women in peacekeeping operations brings to fulfilment the age-long dream of Nigerian women of being accorded due recognition.

“Few years ago, it was unheard of to find female combatants in the Nigerian armed forces as their involvement was restricted by legislation.

“But following a policy reversal in 2011 during the tenure of my beloved husband, his Excellency Dr Goodluck Jonathan, as president, women can now be admitted into the Nigerian Defence Academy to train as combatants.

“This was in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 mandating countries to develop their own action plans to identify, evaluate and control efforts to achieve genius of women, peace and security.

“It is noteworthy that presently several women have been enlisted as combatants in the army, navy and air force, with many of them joining their male counterparts for peacekeeping operations in troubled spots across the globe. This is commendable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a former first lady, a gender advocate, I am extremely pleased that the Nigerian women now have been accorded their right of place in a male-dominated career,’’ she said.

The former first lady urged military women to continue to uphold the highest level of discipline, ethical standards and professionalism as well as be role models to motivate other young women to join the force.

She also encouraged the military to continue to maintain peace in the country and ensure that the nation’s security was guaranteed.

The UN Women's Country Representative to Nigeria, Ms Beatrice Eyong, commended the Nigerian military for attaining the 27.9 per cent female participation in peacekeeping operations.

This, according to her, surpasses the 17 per cent recommended benchmark by the United Nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the UN Women, in partnership with the National Institute of Legislative Studies, supported the review of the Armed Forces Act, the Nigerian Police Act and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps Act.

She called on legislators, security sector institutions and other stakeholders to support the amendment of those laws to further enhance the gender-sensitive environment for maximum efficiency and effectiveness.

“Furthermore, the government of Nigeria is in the process of adopting a third national action plan on women, peace and security using a multi-sectoral approach.

“I call on the Chief of Defence Staff, heads of other security institutions and other stakeholders to support implementation, monitoring and protection of the policy document at all levels,’’ she added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obaseki begins construction of 6,000-capacity Edo Arena named after Rema

Obaseki begins construction of 6,000-capacity Edo Arena named after Rema

FG threatens striking doctors with 'no work, no pay' policy

FG threatens striking doctors with 'no work, no pay' policy

Police didn't question Ajaero on terrorism, cybercrime claims - Lawyer

Police didn't question Ajaero on terrorism, cybercrime claims - Lawyer

My husband's policy encouraged women admission into military - Patience Jonathan

My husband's policy encouraged women admission into military - Patience Jonathan

Military wipes out 1,166 terrorists, arrests 1,096 suspects in less than 1 month

Military wipes out 1,166 terrorists, arrests 1,096 suspects in less than 1 month

Immortalise professionals who built FCT - APC chieftain tells FG

Immortalise professionals who built FCT - APC chieftain tells FG

FG gives traders 1-month ultimatum to crash prices of goods

FG gives traders 1-month ultimatum to crash prices of goods

INEC fixes September 12 for signing of peace accord for Edo election

INEC fixes September 12 for signing of peace accord for Edo election

Seyi Tinubu launches initiative to help 600,000 sick Nigerians monthly

Seyi Tinubu launches initiative to help 600,000 sick Nigerians monthly

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]

You're expected to be paid from legitimate source, EFCC boss warns lawyers

First-ever delivery of mpox vaccines in Africa outside of clinical trials arrives in Nigeria. [Credit WHO]

Nigeria becomes first in Africa to receive mpox vaccines – WHO

A heavily armed military convoy of the Nigerian Army pass through a checkpoint. [Getty Images]

DPO killed in gun attack at Zamfara military checkpoint