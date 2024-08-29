My husband's policy encouraged women admission into military - Patience Jonathan

Jonathan gave the commendation at the 2024 Annual Defence Headquarters Gender Conference on Thursday, in Abuja.

Jonathan was at the conference as Chief Launcher of the Armed Forces Gender Magazine.

She said the theme of the conference, “Mainstreaming Women, Peace and Security Agenda for Enhanced Operational Efficiency of the Armed Forces” was appropriate given the many security threats worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, the growing involvement of women in peacekeeping operations brings to fulfilment the age-long dream of Nigerian women of being accorded due recognition.

“Few years ago, it was unheard of to find female combatants in the Nigerian armed forces as their involvement was restricted by legislation.

“But following a policy reversal in 2011 during the tenure of my beloved husband, his Excellency Dr Goodluck Jonathan, as president, women can now be admitted into the Nigerian Defence Academy to train as combatants.

“This was in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 mandating countries to develop their own action plans to identify, evaluate and control efforts to achieve genius of women, peace and security.

“It is noteworthy that presently several women have been enlisted as combatants in the army, navy and air force, with many of them joining their male counterparts for peacekeeping operations in troubled spots across the globe. This is commendable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a former first lady, a gender advocate, I am extremely pleased that the Nigerian women now have been accorded their right of place in a male-dominated career,’’ she said.

The former first lady urged military women to continue to uphold the highest level of discipline, ethical standards and professionalism as well as be role models to motivate other young women to join the force.

She also encouraged the military to continue to maintain peace in the country and ensure that the nation’s security was guaranteed.

The UN Women's Country Representative to Nigeria, Ms Beatrice Eyong, commended the Nigerian military for attaining the 27.9 per cent female participation in peacekeeping operations.

This, according to her, surpasses the 17 per cent recommended benchmark by the United Nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the UN Women, in partnership with the National Institute of Legislative Studies, supported the review of the Armed Forces Act, the Nigerian Police Act and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps Act.

She called on legislators, security sector institutions and other stakeholders to support the amendment of those laws to further enhance the gender-sensitive environment for maximum efficiency and effectiveness.

“Furthermore, the government of Nigeria is in the process of adopting a third national action plan on women, peace and security using a multi-sectoral approach.