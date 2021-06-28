My govt has raised Oyo IGR by N15bn in 2 years – Makinde

The statement quoted the governor as saying this, on Saturday evening at the 41st Omo Aj’orosun Day Celebration, in Ibadan.

The governor also used the occasion to explain the essence of the Alternative Project Funding Approach (APFA) of his administration.

Makinde said the APFA helped the state in bridging its infrastructure deficit, “while also helping to expand the economy and increase the IGR.”

He said that his government was able to increase the IGR without raising taxes by appealing and bringing more people into the state tax net.

The governor who felicitated members of the Aj’orosun Club, promised to donate a bus to the club.

He warned against politicising the security challenges in the state.