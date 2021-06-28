RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

My govt has raised Oyo IGR by N15bn in 2 years – Makinde

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo says his government has increased the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by close to N15 billion without raising taxes in the first two years.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]

This is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, in Ibadan on Sunday.

Recommended articles

The statement quoted the governor as saying this, on Saturday evening at the 41st Omo Aj’orosun Day Celebration, in Ibadan.

The governor also used the occasion to explain the essence of the Alternative Project Funding Approach (APFA) of his administration.

Makinde said the APFA helped the state in bridging its infrastructure deficit, “while also helping to expand the economy and increase the IGR.”

He said that his government was able to increase the IGR without raising taxes by appealing and bringing more people into the state tax net.

The governor who felicitated members of the Aj’orosun Club, promised to donate a bus to the club.

He warned against politicising the security challenges in the state.

Makinde also called on the residents of the state to support the government’s efforts on security.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My govt has raised Oyo IGR by N15bn in 2 years – Makinde

Passengers were trapped in the bushes for hours after a Kaduna-Abuja train broke down

There's no security threat at Ibadan Polytechnic — Management

Petrol marketers say no plan to shut fuel stations nationwide

APC releases timetable for congresses, begins sales of forms on July 1

Sanwo-Olu names new 13-member LASU Governing Council

Nigeria records 2 new COVID-19 infections

Presidency reacts to Niger Delta Avengers' threat to bomb oil installations

Obasanjo is wondering why anyone would believe that Buhari is dead