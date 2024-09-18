ADVERTISEMENT
My genius brother and partner - Sanwo-Olu celebrates deputy at 60

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu said that the cordial relationship between him and his deputy had led to good governance and the delivery of democratic dividends to Lagos residents in the last five years.

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.
Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

Hamzat will be 60 years old on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

In a statement on Wednesday, the governor also described Hamzat as a genius, brother, friend and trusted partner in the Greater Lagos agenda.

The statement was signed by Gboyega Akosile, the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

The governor said that the cordial relationship between him and his deputy had led to good governance and the delivery of democratic dividends to Lagos residents in the last five years.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, as well as the governance advisory council, leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I celebrate my dear friend and brother on his 60th anniversary.

“Dr Obafemi Hamzat, who I have known for over two decades, is a genius, administrator per excellence, seasoned technocrat and politician.

“The deputy governor’s diamond birthday is worth celebrating because of his immeasurable contributions to Lagos State and Nigeria, having served passionately in different private and public offices locally and internationally for over three decades.

“As Dr Obafemi Hamzat joins the league of sexagenarians, I pray that God will increase his good health to enable him to render more services to humanity, Lagos State and the entire Nigeria,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hamzat served as Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology during the administration of Chief Bola Tinubu.

He also served as the Commissioner for Works during the administration of Mr Babatunde Fashola in the state.

He was born on September 19, 1964.

