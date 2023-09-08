ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

My focus is on better life for Nigerians than building houses - First Lady

News Agency Of Nigeria

She added that when lives are built, the nation is also built.

Nigeria's First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu. [Twitter:@DavidsOffor]
Nigeria's First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu. [Twitter:@DavidsOffor]

Recommended articles

The first lady said this during a courtesy visit by the Honourable Ministers’ Wives Forum led by its convener, Susan Lokpobiri, wife of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil).

The first lady further intimated the forum with a rundown of the aims and objectives of the initiative, a brief of all the activities it has carried out so far and planned programmes for the future.

She mentioned few of this to include, indigent student scholarships, a visit to Nanabery Orphanage, computer training, a proposed partnership with the United Nations, AUDA-NEPAD, UNICEF, and capacity-building training for wives of top government functionaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In this Tinubu’s administration, we are all into it, hands are full and I expect you all to be available to assist in all the works we have to do for this country.

“The mission of RHI is better life for all families, there is no family that will say that they don’t need a better life, a lot of people have been saying different things about the way the fuel subsidy removal affects them but we know those people who their shoes actually pinches.

“These are the people we want to reach out to and see how we can help families, this is the reason why the RHI is focusing on agriculture, education, health, economic empowerment and social investment.

“When we build lives, we are actually building a nation, because if every life is happy, they will be able to contribute meaningfully to the development of the nation and Nigeria has great prospects.’’

According to Oluremi Tinubu, the RHI is partnering with other organisations to sponsor people in schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

I am more interested in lives than building huge houses.

“Another one that will interest you which everybody can participate in, for agricultural programme in RHI, we are planning that everyone should have a garden to grow food.

“Since President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency on food security, therefore, we are encouraging people to start planting in gardens and we are only going to pick one garden as the winner.

“Therefore, your garden should be able to produce food for you and your neighbour. The best garden will go home with prize money of ₦20 million for the winner,” she said.

Earlier, Lokpobiri hinted that the forum had come to congratulate the first family on the recent victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which she described as “a well-deserved victory”.

ADVERTISEMENT

She commended the first lady for supporting her husband in his quest to engage capable hands to constitute the present Federal Executive Council (FEC), for which their respective husbands are direct beneficiaries. She pleaded with the first lady to embrace the forum as her own, on all ramifications.

“It is our desire to continue to participate through capacity utilisation and to contribute meaningfully to all programmes intended to be carried out by your Excellency.

“We are here to pledge our loyalty to you and to identify with RHI. We wish to emphasise that your cool, calm and noiseless disposition in handling state matters has greatly endeared you to us in this forum.

“We are proud of you,’’ she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Telcos, banks finally reach agreement on ₦120 billion USSD debt

Telcos, banks finally reach agreement on ₦120 billion USSD debt

My focus is on better life for Nigerians than building houses - First Lady

My focus is on better life for Nigerians than building houses - First Lady

‘Nigerians are suffering’, CAN urges Tinubu to do something

‘Nigerians are suffering’, CAN urges Tinubu to do something

Sanwo-Olu, 53 others receive BrandXchange awards

Sanwo-Olu, 53 others receive BrandXchange awards

Nigerian military will be well-resourced, fit-for-purpose - Tinubu

Nigerian military will be well-resourced, fit-for-purpose - Tinubu

Tinubu's minister of women's affairs has shown early signs of incompetence [Editors Opinion]

Tinubu's minister of women's affairs has shown early signs of incompetence [Editors Opinion]

TRCN inducts 176 teachers from UniCal

TRCN inducts 176 teachers from UniCal

Kebbi Govt spends ₦2.5bn to improve basic, secondary education

Kebbi Govt spends ₦2.5bn to improve basic, secondary education

Why Adamawa Governor puts his pictures on bags of palliative rice, aide explains

Why Adamawa Governor puts his pictures on bags of palliative rice, aide explains

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses